Howard Bryan Sutton, Jr.



January 30, 1932 - March 6, 2019



Goldsboro



Howard Bryan Sutton, Jr. died March 6, 2019 at Duke Regional Hospital. He was born in Wayne County on January 30, 1932 to Howard Bryan Sutton and Manola Lewis Sutton.



Bryan graduated from Goldsboro High School in 1949 and the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill in 1953. Upon his graduation at UNC, Bryan was drafted and served his country in Bonn, Germany. This time in Europe sparked a life-long passion for travel and adventure.



Bryan lived his life out loud. No matter the situation, he was all in. He loved working for the people of Wayne County. As the first Executive Director of WAGES, he gave voice to those whose voices were not always heard. He loved every day he spent with the good folks who worked with him through the years.



Bryan embraced the world, traveling to many countries over his life. He was able to share this passion with friends and family. Those lucky enough to travel with him were treated to a jam-packed schedule of events. It's not too much to say that Bryan Sutton never knew a stranger.



Some of the things that brought him joy were times spent at Sutton Place on Topsail Island, supporting the local art community, cheering on his Tarheels and being a faithful member of St. Stephen's Episcopal Church.



Family was, by far, his greatest passion and joy. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife of 56 years Elizabeth Royall Sutton, a nephew George Hart Lawrence III and his brother Lewis Franklyn Sutton. He is survived by daughters Anne Randolph Sutton, Katherine Sutton Brady (Michael), granddaughters Holly Sutton Broderick and Alice Royall Broderick. He also leaves behind his sister-in-law, Pamela Royall Lawrence and six nieces, cousins, great-nieces and nephews as well as good friends all of whom he loved dearly.



A service to celebrate Bryan's life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church in Goldsboro with Rev. Ray Hanna presiding. The family will greet friends immediately following the service in the church parish hall. Interment will be in Willow Dale Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be given to WAGES, 601 Royall Avenue, Goldsboro, NC 27534.



