Howard Winston Candler
Raleigh
Howard Winston Candler, 91, born August, 7th, 1928, to Orpha Frances and Emery Painter Candler of West Virginia stepped into his heavenly home early Tuesday morning, July 7, 2020 in his residence with his loving wife beside him in Raleigh, North Carolina.
He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Louise Candler of Raleigh, NC ; his three daughters, Debbie Carr of Mint Hill, NC, Janet Fowler of Cameron, NC, and Cathryn Pickett of Knightdale, NC; his five grandchildren, Tamara Tillett, Daniel Fowler, Ali Miriello, Shelby Faulk, and Heather Pickett; and his three sisters, Lucille Heine, Jackie Hicks, and Nancy Love; and one brother Johnny Candler.
Howard was a long time, active member of Longview Methodist Church, Raleigh, NC. He was also a member of Trinity United Methodist in Raleigh, NC. He was a graduate of North Carolina State University, and a retiree from International Telephone and Telegraph as an industrial engineer. He loved his sports and was an avid supporter of the NCSU Wolfpack. Because of his ingenuity at ITT he received many awards. He was also a contributor to his community. He was part of a task force who started the cleaning efforts of Crabtree Creek. These efforts paved the way for the Raleigh Greenway.
Howard contracted Type 1 (juvenile) diabetes at 13 years old and due to his long life, was invited and visited Joslin Diabetes Center, where he made contributions to their research. His organs have been donated to the Joslin Center in hopes to further the gains in eradicating this condition.
We are thankful for his life and contributions he made to his family, community and society as a whole.
A memorial service will be held 2:00 pm Sunday, July 10,2020 at Bryan – Lee Funeral Home, 831 Wake Forest Rd., Raleigh, NC 27604. Reverend Margaret Sanford will be officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Joslin Diabetes Center, www.joslin.org
