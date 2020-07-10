1/1
Howard Candler
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Howard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Howard Winston Candler

Raleigh

Howard Winston Candler, 91, born August, 7th, 1928, to Orpha Frances and Emery Painter Candler of West Virginia stepped into his heavenly home early Tuesday morning, July 7, 2020 in his residence with his loving wife beside him in Raleigh, North Carolina.

He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Louise Candler of Raleigh, NC ; his three daughters, Debbie Carr of Mint Hill, NC, Janet Fowler of Cameron, NC, and Cathryn Pickett of Knightdale, NC; his five grandchildren, Tamara Tillett, Daniel Fowler, Ali Miriello, Shelby Faulk, and Heather Pickett; and his three sisters, Lucille Heine, Jackie Hicks, and Nancy Love; and one brother Johnny Candler.

Howard was a long time, active member of Longview Methodist Church, Raleigh, NC. He was also a member of Trinity United Methodist in Raleigh, NC. He was a graduate of North Carolina State University, and a retiree from International Telephone and Telegraph as an industrial engineer. He loved his sports and was an avid supporter of the NCSU Wolfpack. Because of his ingenuity at ITT he received many awards. He was also a contributor to his community. He was part of a task force who started the cleaning efforts of Crabtree Creek. These efforts paved the way for the Raleigh Greenway.

Howard contracted Type 1 (juvenile) diabetes at 13 years old and due to his long life, was invited and visited Joslin Diabetes Center, where he made contributions to their research. His organs have been donated to the Joslin Center in hopes to further the gains in eradicating this condition.

We are thankful for his life and contributions he made to his family, community and society as a whole.

A memorial service will be held 2:00 pm Sunday, July 10,2020 at Bryan – Lee Funeral Home, 831 Wake Forest Rd., Raleigh, NC 27604. Reverend Margaret Sanford will be officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Joslin Diabetes Center, www.joslin.org

Online condolences may be made to www.bryan-leefuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News and Observer on Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bryan-Lee Funeral Home
831 Wake Forest Road
Raleigh, NC 27604
(919) 832-8225
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bryan-Lee Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved