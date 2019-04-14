Resources More Obituaries for Howard Harper Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Howard Harper

Howard Morrall Harper was born October 2, 1930 to Howard Morrall Harper and Sarah Marjorie Campbell Harper in Wilkinsburg, PA. He died in Chapel Hill on April 12, 2019 after a lengthy decline.



He moved to Slippery Rock, PA in 1946 when his father accepted a job at Slippery Rock State Teachers College. He graduated from Slippery Rock High School in 1948 and was accepted as a freshman at Penn State University. The surge in post-war enrollment meant that many were asked to attend a Pennsylvania State Teaching College close to their homes. So Howard began at Slippery Rock and discovered he preferred literature to engineering.



He was always interested in flying and intended to join the Air Force after college, but when his father was in the hospital for cataract surgery, he reconnected with a high school friend Jeanne Castner, a student nurse there. They were married in 1952, and because the Air Force did not accept married men in their Pilot Training Program, he joined the Navy. Between college and graduate school, Howard served three years of active duty as a Naval officer supporting UN peacekeeping troop transport following the Korean Conflict. He continued to serve in the Naval Reserve, retiring with the rank of Commander in 1990.



In 1964, he earned his PhD in English from Penn State University and moved his young family to Chapel Hill, NC. He joined the faculty of the English department at UNC where he instructed and inspired undergraduate and graduate students for 43 years. His research and publications addressed 20th century British and American fiction, and many students remember him fondly from his Film Criticism course.



Beyond literature, Howard's passions included music, aviation, and sailing. He especially appreciated opera and classical music. He maintained a pilot's license for many years and enjoyed flying friends and family in his Cessna Cardinal. He loved to sail and captained family sailing adventures at the NC coast and Kerr Lake. He valued travel and visited all continents except Antarctica. He loved the North Carolina beaches and spent many happy times at Bald Head Island and Topsail Beach. He also enjoyed playing tennis with friends at the UNC Faculty Staff Courts. He had many friends in the UNC community and was a member of University Presbyterian Church. He was known for his studious nature, keen intellect, and infectious smile.



He is survived by Jeanne Harper, his devoted wife of 67 years, as well as his younger brother Bob (Betty) of Chambersburg, PA; his three sons David (Karen) of Concord, NC, Rick (Ruth) of Pensacola, FL, and Andy (Katherine) of Clemmons NC. His eight grandchildren are Daniel (Ingrid), Stephen (Diana), Caroline, Tristan (Martina), Genevieve, Tess, Andrew, and Emily, and four great-grandchildren Dashiell, Isla, Elliott, and Beckett. He is also survived by a sister-in-law Virginia (Bob) Wambsgans of Springfield, OH, and three nieces and their spouses: Marjorie Lynn (Ken), Susan (Bobby), and Julie (Doug). A funeral service will be held at University Presbyterian Church at a future date. In lieu of flowers, Howard's family requests that donations be made in his honor to UNC Hospice or a .