Howard Horton
Raleigh
Howard Horton, age 97, of 1004 Seabrook Road, departed this life on Monday, October 21, 2019. Funeral, 2 PM, Sunday, October 27, 2019, Poplar Springs Christian Church, 6115 Old Stage Road, Raleigh. Interment, Church Cemetery. Visitation, 1:30 PM to 2 PM, prior to the service.
Survivors; sons, Charlie Horton (Joyce) of Garner and Carl Horton (Debra) of Powder Springs, GA; 7 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Steven L. Lyons FH (919)831-2596 www.stevenlyonsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The News & Observer on Oct. 26, 2019