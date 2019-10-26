Home

Services
Steven L. Lyons Funeral Home LLC
1515 New Bern Avenue
Raleigh, NC 27611
(919) 831-2596
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
1:30 PM - 2:00 PM
Poplar Springs Christian Church
6115 Old Stage Road
Raleigh, NC
Funeral
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
Poplar Springs Christian Church
6115 Old Stage Road
Raleigh, NC
Howard Horton Obituary
Howard Horton

Raleigh

Howard Horton, age 97, of 1004 Seabrook Road, departed this life on Monday, October 21, 2019. Funeral, 2 PM, Sunday, October 27, 2019, Poplar Springs Christian Church, 6115 Old Stage Road, Raleigh. Interment, Church Cemetery. Visitation, 1:30 PM to 2 PM, prior to the service.

Survivors; sons, Charlie Horton (Joyce) of Garner and Carl Horton (Debra) of Powder Springs, GA; 7 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.

Steven L. Lyons FH (919)831-2596 www.stevenlyonsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The News & Observer on Oct. 26, 2019
