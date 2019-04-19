Howard Hunter Stokes



February 14, 1937 - April 17, 2019



Raleigh



Howard Hunter Stokes "Hunt", age 82, of Raleigh, NC passed away on April 17, 2019 from Alzheimer's Disease.



Hunter was born in Raleigh, NC, on February 14, 1937, to the late William Howard Stokes and Edna Campbell Ferrell. He graduated from Hugh Morrison High School.



Hunter proceeded to be a dedicated owner of the Neptune's Galley Seafood Restaurant for 22 years. He also proudly worked for Wake Enterprises for 17 years.



Hunter is survived by his loving wife, Eleanor Smith Stokes of 18 years; daughter, Necole Stokes Jones; son, Howard Hunter Stokes, Jr.; granddaughter, Logan Jones and sister Marion Wilson.



Hunter is preceded in death by his brother, Charles Stokes and sister, Barbara Gaul.



Visitation will be held Friday, April 19th from 5:00PM to 7:00PM at Brown-Wynne Funeral Home, 1701 E Millbrook Rd, Raleigh. A funeral service will take place on Saturday April 20th, at 2:00PM at Caraleigh Baptist Church, 1400 Green St, Raleigh with a graveside service following at Montlawn Memorial Park, 2911 S Wilmington St., Raleigh.



The family wishes to thank Heartland Hospice for their care and support.



If there was one thing to remember about Hunter, it was that he always loved life. Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary