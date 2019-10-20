|
|
Howard Jones, Sr.
April 2, 1930 - October 18, 2019
Apex
Howard Thomas Jones, Sr. passed away on Friday. A native of Wake County, he was the son of the late Joseph and Lela Helen Jones. Mr. Jones retired from Dorothea Dix Hospital after 25 years of service.
Howard is survived by his wife of 70 years, Ruth Jones; daughters, Lelle J. Hobby and husband, Mike of Garner, Joann J. Clark and husband, Derrell of Leland; son, Tom Jones and wife, Peggy of Holly Springs; sisters, Lillian Wilder, Mildred Gouch, Joyce Ann Weaver; seven grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be held on Tuesday, October 22nd at 2:00 PM at the Salvation Army, 902 Wake Forest Road, Raleigh NC 27604. Burial will follow at Swift Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12:30-1:30 PM at the Salvation Army prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting memorial donations be made to the Salvation Army 902 Wake Forest Road, Raleigh, NC 27604.
Arrangements by Bryan-Lee Funeral Home, Raleigh.
Published in The News & Observer on Oct. 20, 2019