Dr. Howard Ryland Vest, Jr.



Hillsborough



Dr. Howard Ryland Vest, Jr., 77, passed away Friday morning (July 5, 2019) at his home in Hillsborough, North Carolina.



He was born May 10, 1943, in Petersburg, Virginia, the son of Howard Ryland Vest and Margaret Hawks Vest.



Ryland earned his Bachelor's degree from the University of Virginia in 1964 and his Doctor of Medicine degree from the University of Virginia's School of Medicine in 1968. He completed his Internship and Residency at the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill, which we no longer hold against him.



He enjoyed reading thrillers, watching Sunday afternoon cooking shows, corresponding with friends and family via email, completing crossword puzzles, watching and answering every Jeopardy question, and cheering on his favorite collegiate football and basketball teams (Wah-hoo-wah).



Ryland was preceded in death by his father Howard Ryland Vest, his mother Margaret Hawks Vest, and his brother Dudley Wayne Vest.



Ryland is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Howard Ryland Vest III and Colleen Elizabeth Vest of Keller, Texas; his daughter, Katherine Bennett Vest of Hillsborough; his brother and sister-in-law, Timothy Keith Vest and Teresa Parks Vest of Harrisonburg, Virginia; his sister-in-law Anne Kay Vest of Waynesboro, Virginia; two step-grandchildren, Matthew Patrick Murray and Sophia Marie Murray, both of Keller, Texas; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.



The family will receive friends Friday, July 12, 2019, at Clements Funeral Home between 5:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. (148 N. Churton Street, Hillsborough, 27278).



The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Hillsborough. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com. Published in The News & Observer on July 11, 2019