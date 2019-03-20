|
|
Howard Alan Wilcox
June 5, 1941 - March 15, 2019
Cary
Howard Alan Wilcox, 77, passed away at his home in Cary, NC on Friday, March 15, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Kay Taylor Wilcox; son Alan Wilcox of Dunedin, FL; daughter Leigh Wilcox Kinnell of Cary, NC; grandchildren Taylor and Quentin and Lizzie-Kay Kinnell of Cary, NC; brother James L. Wilcox and his wife Frances P. Wilcox of Highland, MD; and numerous nieces and nephews and cousins. The Wilcox family is under the care of Walker's Funeral Home of Chapel Hill. www.walkersfuneralservice.com
Published in The News & Observer from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2019