Edwin Hoyle Anderson, Jr.
September 5,, 1939-August 2, 2002
Chapel Hill NC
Edwin Hoyle Anderson, Jr. of Chapel Hill died on August 2, 2020 at the age of 80. A devoted husband, father and grandfather, he is survived by his wife of 58 years Janet, son Edwin Hoyle Anderson III of Sturbridge MA, daughter Susan Anderson Terry (Steve), grandson Andrew Douglas Terry of Garner NC, and brother Robert Ervin Anderson of Nebo, N.C. He is also survived by his niece and nephews, Brianna Kelley, Wesley Wally and Simon Walley.
Hoyle graduated from Hickory (NC) High School in 1957 and attended UNC-Chapel Hill before marrying Janet in 1962. He worked at the UNC Computation Center and then as a systems programmer at Blue Cross/Blue Shield. After he retired, he became a dedicated volunteer for Habitat for Humanity, eventually becoming a team leader. He also volunteered at Orange County Animal Services, at the Exchange Pool, and with disaster response teams with the Red Cross. Hoyle brought a level of commitment and professionalism to all his volunteer work, which was much appreciated by his coworkers. He loved to help people. He will be remembered for the thousands of chocolate chip cookies for Habitat workers, for the wonderful stories he used to tell, and for his honest interest in everyone.
In lieu of flowers friends are encouraged to donate to one of the organizations that Hoyle loved, or to a charity of your choice
.