1/1
Hoyle Anderson
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Hoyle's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edwin Hoyle Anderson, Jr.

September 5,, 1939-August 2, 2002

Chapel Hill NC

Edwin Hoyle Anderson, Jr. of Chapel Hill died on August 2, 2020 at the age of 80. A devoted husband, father and grandfather, he is survived by his wife of 58 years Janet, son Edwin Hoyle Anderson III of Sturbridge MA, daughter Susan Anderson Terry (Steve), grandson Andrew Douglas Terry of Garner NC, and brother Robert Ervin Anderson of Nebo, N.C. He is also survived by his niece and nephews, Brianna Kelley, Wesley Wally and Simon Walley.

Hoyle graduated from Hickory (NC) High School in 1957 and attended UNC-Chapel Hill before marrying Janet in 1962. He worked at the UNC Computation Center and then as a systems programmer at Blue Cross/Blue Shield. After he retired, he became a dedicated volunteer for Habitat for Humanity, eventually becoming a team leader. He also volunteered at Orange County Animal Services, at the Exchange Pool, and with disaster response teams with the Red Cross. Hoyle brought a level of commitment and professionalism to all his volunteer work, which was much appreciated by his coworkers. He loved to help people. He will be remembered for the thousands of chocolate chip cookies for Habitat workers, for the wonderful stories he used to tell, and for his honest interest in everyone.

In lieu of flowers friends are encouraged to donate to one of the organizations that Hoyle loved, or to a charity of your choice.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News and Observer on Aug. 6, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved