Hua Rui Dong



Cary



Hua Rui Dong passed away surrounded by her husband and two daughters on April 21. She was 56. Hua approached life's joys and difficulties with grace, always available to offer kind words or a helping hand. Her family and community were her biggest joys in life. She loved volunteering, playing volleyball and badminton, and proudly watching her daughters grow up to become wonderful women. She brought happiness to all those around her, and she will be dearly missed. Rest well; we love you, Hua.



