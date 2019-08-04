Home

Montlawn Memorial Park, Funerals and Cremations
2911 South Wilmington St
Raleigh, NC 27603
(919) 772-1073
Huey Weaver


1932 - 2019
Huey Weaver Obituary
Huey P. Weaver

January 22, 1932 - August 2, 2019

Raleigh

On Friday, August 2, 2019, Huey P. Weaver, devoted husband and father of five children, died peacefully at home surrounded by his family. He was 87 years old and had just celebrated his 47th wedding anniversary with his best friend and wife, Dorothy Aydlett Weaver.

Huey was born on January 22, 1932 in Bentonville, NC to John and Beulah (Flowers) Weaver. He graduated from NC State University in 1954, then served as a military counterintelligence officer in the US Army. Huey then spent nearly 40 years working at State Farm Insurance, and retired in 1996.

He is survived by his wife Dorothy, his children Doug, Suzanne, Michael, Kathryn, and Steven, and his seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Funeral arrangements are being made by Montlawn Funeral Home and Memorial Park in Raleigh - please consult www.montlawn.com for details.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Transitions LifeCare.
Published in The News & Observer on Aug. 4, 2019
