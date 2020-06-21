Hugh Dampier
Durham
Hugh Dampier, 96, passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Hock Family Pavilion. He was born in Wake Co, the son of the late Elbert Tildon Dampier and Minnie Belle Smith Dampier.
A graveside service will be held 2 p.m., Monday, June 22, at Ebenezer Community Baptist Church Cemetery in Raleigh with Pastor Ed Moore officiating.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, mask and social distancing will be required. If you are having cold or flu-like symptoms, please stay home.
The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.
Published in The News and Observer & Herald Sun on Jun. 21, 2020.