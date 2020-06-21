Hugh Dampier
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Hugh's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Hugh Dampier

Durham

Hugh Dampier, 96, passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Hock Family Pavilion. He was born in Wake Co, the son of the late Elbert Tildon Dampier and Minnie Belle Smith Dampier.

A graveside service will be held 2 p.m., Monday, June 22, at Ebenezer Community Baptist Church Cemetery in Raleigh with Pastor Ed Moore officiating.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, mask and social distancing will be required. If you are having cold or flu-like symptoms, please stay home.

The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News and Observer & Herald Sun on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
22
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Ebenezer Community Baptist Church Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Clements Funeral Service
1105 BROAD ST
Durham, NC 27705
(919) 286-1224
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved