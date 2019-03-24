Hugh Ellison Voress



Raleigh



Hugh Ellison Voress, 95, passed away Thursday, March 21, 2019. He was born on October 19, 1923 and was the eldest child of the late Clyde Lennard and Olive Sherman Voress. He graduated from Charleston (WV) High School and West Virginia University (BS) and Kansas State University (MS). He was a member of Sigma Phi Epsilon Fraternity. During World War II, he proudly served his country in the U.S. Army Air Corp. He spent his working career with the federal government at the Atomic Energy Commission in TN & MD and the Advisory Committee for Reactor Safeguards in Washington DC.



Hugh was a man of many interests. In Tennessee, he was active in archeology with the East Tennessee Archeological Society and he continued his father's genealogy work on his family. He enjoyed collecting antiques, especially clocks, and also stamps & coins. He enjoyed travel and saw much of the United States and parts of Canada & Europe. In retirement, he actively volunteered with local historical & service organizations including over 20 years of driving for Meals on Wheels.



He is preceded in death by his parents, his brother Arlin Gray Voress and his wife of 65 years, Bettie Hiserman Voress.



Hugh is survived by his sons Edgar & Karl, his daughter Kathleen, as well as four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren and his sister, Shirley Martin.



A memorial service, with a reception immediately following, will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 2:00 pm at St. Philip Lutheran Church, 7304 Falls of Neuse Road, Raleigh, NC 27615.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made to Saint Philip Lutheran Church or Transitions Lifecare (Hospice of Wake County) 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607.



Arrangements by Bryan-Lee Funeral Home, Raleigh. Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 24, 2019