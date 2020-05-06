Hugh "Sonny" Fields
February 20, 1929 - May 1, 2020
Raleigh
Hugh "Sonny" Fields, 91, of Raleigh died on May 1, 2020 at home surrounded by his family. He was preceded in death by his parents, stepfather, Rafael Clemente and mother, Marie Clemente; father, Cecil A. Fields; sister, Cleopatra Fields; brother, Cecil A. Fields Jr.; son, Steven Fields; and granddaughter, Stephanie Fields.
Sonny served in the United States Marine Corps. He was always an extremely hard worker. From the age of 9 until entering the military at the age of 17, he worked odd jobs, such as shining shoes, selling newspapers, and jewelry store clerk in order to help support his family. In 1950, he began his long career with the United States Postal Service, a profession in which he took great pride. He started as an entry-level mail sorter and worked his way up to the Tour Superintendent. During this time, he also worked a part-time job for 22 years as a mail sorter. In 1992, he retired after 42 years and moved to North Carolina with his wife.
Aside from his work, Sonny took great joy in history. He was a family man who took great pride in his family and taught them all the value of hard work. In April of this year, he and his wife celebrated 70 years of marriage.
Sonny is survived by his wife, Gloria Fields; daughter, Sonia Oquendo; foster daughter, Manuela (Darin) and family; grandchildren, Sandra Daniels (Melvin), Keisha Fuller (Clarence), Steven Fields Jr. (Oneka) and Sarene Ocasio (Edwin); great grandchildren, Kristin, Felicia, Nevalle, Phillip, Stevie, Stephanie, Jasmin, Niles and Jayden; great-great grandchildren, Brayden and Mason; and nephews and niece, Raymond, Mike and Cindy and their families. He also left behind many friends and family that loved him dearly.
A private memorial service will be held in Raleigh with his final resting place being Raleigh Memorial Park.The funeral will be lived streamed on Mitchell Funeral Home's Facebook page.
Condolences to the family and live stream info at www.MitchellatRMP.com
Published in The News and Observer on May 6, 2020.