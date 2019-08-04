|
|
Hugh H. "Duke" Dearing, II,
January 15, 1942 - July 24, 2019
New Bern, NC
Hugh H. "Duke" Dearing II, 77 years old, of Wake Forest and New Bern, North Carolina, passed away on July 24, 2019, after losing a battle with cancer. Duke graduated from Edgewater High School, in Orlando, in 1960, and immediately enlisted in the United States Marine Corps, along with three of his close high school friends. He served in the Marines in Cuba during the Cuban Crisis and in Vietnam during the war. He resigned from the Marines as a First Lieutenant in 1971, having earned a number of combat ribbons and medals, including the Purple Heart. Following his service, he was employed by the Winter Park Police Department, and at one point oversaw the Department's CID unit. While working in law enforcement, he earned his MBA at Rollins College and also studied Pre-Law and Political Science. Following his retirement from law enforcement, Duke went into the live entertainment business and spent his last twenty plus working years in locations throughout the United States. He fully retired on December 31, 2016. Duke Dearing is survived by his two daughters, Teresa Marie England, Sarasota, FL; Lisa Cook Balle (Chris) New Zealand; two brothers, Dana, Ocala, FL; and Roger (Candace), Bradenton, FL; grandson, Nick (Jennifer), Charleston, SC; two additional grandchildren, Siobhan and Xavier, New Zealand; three great grandchildren, Emma, Henry and Michael, Charleston, SC; nieces, Jamie, Jennifer, Kelly and Amanda; and nephews Jason, Brennan and Justen. He was preceded in death by his parents, Colonel Hugh Dearing and Theresa Dearing, Orlando, FL, and a brother and fellow Marine and DEA Agent, Richard (Laura), of Manassas, VA. His service will be held 11:00AM Friday, August 9 at The Church on the Drive (formerly the College Park Baptist Church) where Hugh attended and was baptized while growing up in Orlando. A Graveside Service with Military Honors at 2:00 PM Friday, August 9, at Glen Haven Memorial Park in Winter Park, FL. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge. Condolences may be made to www.brownandsonsfuneral.com.
Published in The News & Observer on Aug. 4, 2019