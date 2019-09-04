Home

Capital Funeral Home
2208 E. Millbrook Rd.
Raleigh, NC 27604
919-863-1001
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
Raleigh Chinese Christian Church
Hwa-Ting Chen

Hwa-Ting Chen Obituary
Hwa-Ting Chen

Cary

Hwa-Ting Chen, of Cary, NC, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, August 30, 2019. He was 98 years old. He is survived by Su-O Chen, his loving wife of 72 years, daughters Agnes Chen and Lydia (Caleb) Yu, son David (Jeannie) Chen, two granddaughters, and brothers and sisters in China, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his grandson.

Hwa-Ting was a chemist, a businessman and, above all, a devout Christian. He dedicated his later years to studying and teaching the Gospel.

The memorial service will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Raleigh Chinese Christian Church. For additional information and to express condolences, please visit: http://bit.ly/htc-memorial
Published in The News & Observer on Sept. 4, 2019
