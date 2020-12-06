Ian Charles Whittier Butler
December 3, 2020
Toronto, Canada, North Carolina - Still a joy to all he met, Ian Charles Whittier Butler, 78, passed from life to Life on December 3, 2020, from complications of Alzheimer's. Born March 29, 1942 in Montreal, Canada, he was the son of Charles Whittier and Rosamund McCoy Butler, who predeceased him. He was descended from fine families who founded Ontario's cheese industry (Elmhurst, Ingersoll), built yachts in Brighton, and wrote poetry (John Greenleaf Whittier). Graduating from Monklands HS and Concordia University (Commerce) with an affinity for statistics, he spent vacations working in the dining cars of the CN railway where he learned how to cook and began his lifelong love of trains.
Beginning his career in Toronto with Simpson-Sears, he was the youngest buyer to date and designed one of the most successful catalogue pages. At Woods Gordon Management Consultants, he gained expertise in technical textiles (nonwovens) which would figure heavily in his career. Marketing positions at Camco (appliances), Stearns & Foster, and Veratec/BBA gave him hands-on experience in consumer markets and fueled his understanding of volumes and market trends.
Always a "counter" of everything from the number of steps from home to his office to the Canadian geese on a pond, he was recruited by INDA, Association of the Nonwoven Fabrics Industry (Cary, NC), as Director of Market Research and Statistics where he served till his retirement in 2012. Sought out internationally for his expertise, he delivered lectures in Europe, Asia, Australia and North America.
A friend of all he met, he was an accomplished host, chef, gardener, renovator and decorator. He was a lover of antiques, music, travel, fine food and wine. Having impeccable manners, he was the person who complemented every social occasion with his sweet, accommodating, debonaire presence. He is survived by his son, David; his daughter, Stephanie (Talbot) Babineau, grandsons, Hudson and Bryce; his brother, Michael (Mary) and families; and cousin, David (Sue) Mactye of Miami Beach. He is especially mourned by the mother of his children, Arras, and his loving wife, Kathryn.
Arrangements/Interment will be by Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Toronto, where he often walked with his children. Memorial services are planned for late Spring at St. Paul's, Bloor Street, Toronto, with a Celebration of Life in RTP, NC, as he was a committed Anglican, but would never miss a party, a glass of Champagne, or a chance to dance! Memorials in his name may be made to www.doctorswithoutborders.org