Ian Dale
July 4, 1956 - August 19, 2019
Cary
Ian Dale died peacefully on August 19, 2019, in the loving embrace of his family after a five-year battle with prostate cancer, non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, and lung cancer.
He waged this battle with courage, dignity, hope, and a profound will to live. The world is a wee bit darker with his loss. Born on July 4, 1956, in Irvine, Ayrshire, Scotland, Ian was the second son of Jean Williamson and Archibald Dale. He loved his family passionately.
Left to cherish his memory are Laura, his beloved wife of 33 years; sons, Robert and William; brother, Eric Dale (Allison); mother-in-law, Fay Beebe; brother-in-law, Lee McKinley; nieces, Caroline Moran (Jesse) and Amanda Lovato (Caleb); nephew, Cameron Dale; and cousins, Rhona Fafournoux (Faf) and George Dale. Ian will also be dearly missed by his many friends, far and near, both two-legged and four.
After a long, satisfying career as an optician, Ian worked as a research assistant, product manager, school bus driver, and hardware store associate. His side gigs included limousine chauffeur and guitar repair man. Ian lived in Dundonald, Coatbridge, and Gourock, before settling in Edinburgh where he met the love of his life, Laura. He attended Gourock School, Greenoch Academy, and Glasgow College of Technology. He immigrated to the U.S. with Laura in 1987 and resided in Falls Church, Virginia, before settling in Cary, North Carolina, in 1993.
He will be remembered as a loving, gentle soul; kind, witty, generous, and incredibly brave. Despite his suffering, he never complained and was deeply grateful for every day above ground.
A memorial service will be held 2:00 PM on Sunday, August 25, 2019 at Brown-Wynne Funeral Home in Cary, 200 Southeast Maynard Road, Cary, NC 27511.
Online condolences may be made at www.BrownWynneCary.com
The family wishes to thank the wonderful team of doctors, nurses, and other caregivers at the UNC Cancer Hospital. The family requests that donations be made in Ian's memory to UNC Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center, https://unclineberger.org.
Ian, you stubborn Scot, you never gave up!
Published in The News & Observer on Aug. 25, 2019