Ida Campen Odom Miller
February 18, 1944 - November 16, 2020
RALEIGH, North Carolina - Ida Campen Odom Miller passed away on Monday, November 16, 2020, at age 76.
Born in Chowan County on February 18, 1944, she was the daughter of the late Henry Allison "Izzy" Campen and Catherine Pruden Campen of Edenton, North Carolina.
Ida graduated from Edenton High School, attended UNC-Greensboro for two years, and finished with a business degree from East Carolina University. She spent her early years as a school teacher and principal before moving to Smithfield, NC, where she spent a good part of her life as a real estate broker and developer with her late husband of 45 years, Kirkland Ruffin Odom. In 2015, she married Dr. Stacy Miller and moved to Raleigh to be closer to her grandchildren. Her favorite pastimes were playing tennis with her dear friends, traveling, and vacationing with her family at their beach cottage in Kill Devil Hills. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Smithfield.
Surviving are her son, Kirkland Ruffin Odom, Jr., and partner, Sandra Allyn Sansalone, of Clayton, and her daughter, Dr. Carrie Odom Barzola and husband, Charles Alexander Barzola, of Raleigh. She loved spending time with her three granddaughters, Allison Anne Barzola, Elizabeth Ruffin Barzola, and Catherine Alexander Barzola. Also surviving are her sister, Catherine "Kitty" Field and husband, Herbert "Piney" Field, of Edenton.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Kirkland Ruffin Odom, her sister, Allison Fennell, and her niece, Christy Fennell.
Family and friends are welcome to attend her graveside service on Friday, November 20, at 2:00 p.m. in Beaver Hill Cemetery in Edenton, and will be conducted by the Rev. David Brooks.
Her family would like to thank Duke Cancer Center, the wonderful caretakers at Perpetual Home Care, and Transitions Life Care.
Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Smithfield, 202 S. Fourth Street, Smithfield, NC 27577, or to the Preston Robert Tisch Brain Tumor Center at Duke Hospital.
Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, is handling arrangements and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com
.