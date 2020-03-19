|
|
Ida Creel Lawrence
May 17, 1931 - March 18, 2020
Dunn
Mrs. Ida Elizabeth Creel Lawrence of Dunn, North Carolina died peacefully March 18, 2020 at the SECU Hospice House in Smithfield, North Carolina.
Ida was born in Dunn, North Carolina on May 17, 1931 to Katie Hodges Creel and Joseph Nicholson Creel, Jr. She grew up in Dunn and attended Dunn Public Schools and later St. Mary's Preparatory School and St. Mary's Junior College in Raleigh, North Carolina.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Lt. Colonel James Reed Lawrence and brothers, Joseph Andrew Creel and William Nicholson Creel.
Ida married James Reed Lawrence in 1950 and they were stationed at various military posts around the world, including Japan and Panama. Upon her husband's retirement, they resided in Dunn, North Carolina. Ida was a lifelong member of Divine Street United Methodist Church, the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution, the Tuesday Review Book Club and various bridge clubs over the years.
She is survived by a son, James Reed Lawrence, Jr. (Lillian); a daughter, Katie Lawrence Redhead (John); grandchildren, James Reed Lawrence, III (Elizabeth), Penn Montgomery Lawrence (Mary Mac), Katie Creel Lawrence Smith (Rhett), John Agrippa Redhead (Candice), Robert Baker Redhead (Allison), Mary Redhead Shirah (Steve),and Ann Slade Redhead. She also has great grandchildren, Isabell and James Lawrence, Mackenzie and Lilly Lawrence and Penn Smith.
The family would especially like to express their gratitude to Faye Faircloth for her loyal and dedicated service.
A graveside service will be held on Friday afternoon, March 20, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Greenwood Cemetery in Dunn, North Carolina.
Memorials may be sent to Divine Street United Methodist Church, 400 W. Divine St. Dunn, North Carolina, 28334, the SECU Hospice House P.O. Box 1376, Smithfield, North Carolina 27577 or the .
Arrangements are by Skinner & Smith Funeral Home in Dunn.
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 19, 2020