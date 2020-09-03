Ida King Raybon
November 4, 1938 - August 31, 2020
Wendell
Ida Mae King Raybon, 81, passed away Monday August 31, 2020 peacefully in the comfort of her own home surrounded by her loved ones. Ida was born November 4, 1938 to the late Percy and Bilyon Mitchell King.
She may not have completed her high school education, but she had a love for children like no other and ran a daycare out of her own home for 28 years. Within those years she took care of many amazing children, some of whom, she still had contact with to this day. Ida will always be remembered by having the biggest heart and just wanted to help people whether it be family or friends.
In addition to her parents, Ida is preceded in death by her husband, Richard Raybon; her son, Harvey Hall; and daughter, Risa Babeck. She leaves behind her loving son-in-law, Robert; her grandchildren, Christopher wife Amanda; Tabitha husband Cody; Jessica girlfriend Karey; and many more brothers, sisters and great grandchildren. As per her wishes she will be cremated and a memorial service will be held at Calvary's Cross Baptist Church on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at 6:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers, which she would request not to have as she has never liked them, donations can be made to Calvary's Cross Baptist Church building fund, 1807 NC-98, Louisburg, NC 27549 or Transitions LifeCare, 250 Hospice Circle Raleigh, NC 27607.
