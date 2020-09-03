1/
Ida King Raybon
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ida's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ida King Raybon

November 4, 1938 - August 31, 2020

Wendell

Ida Mae King Raybon, 81, passed away Monday August 31, 2020 peacefully in the comfort of her own home surrounded by her loved ones. Ida was born November 4, 1938 to the late Percy and Bilyon Mitchell King.

She may not have completed her high school education, but she had a love for children like no other and ran a daycare out of her own home for 28 years. Within those years she took care of many amazing children, some of whom, she still had contact with to this day. Ida will always be remembered by having the biggest heart and just wanted to help people whether it be family or friends.

In addition to her parents, Ida is preceded in death by her husband, Richard Raybon; her son, Harvey Hall; and daughter, Risa Babeck. She leaves behind her loving son-in-law, Robert; her grandchildren, Christopher wife Amanda; Tabitha husband Cody; Jessica girlfriend Karey; and many more brothers, sisters and great grandchildren. As per her wishes she will be cremated and a memorial service will be held at Calvary's Cross Baptist Church on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at 6:00 pm.

In lieu of flowers, which she would request not to have as she has never liked them, donations can be made to Calvary's Cross Baptist Church building fund, 1807 NC-98, Louisburg, NC 27549 or Transitions LifeCare, 250 Hospice Circle Raleigh, NC 27607.

Lancaster Funeral and Cremation Services is entrusted with the family's care. Online condolences may be made to www.lancasterfcs.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News and Observer on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
8
Memorial service
06:00 PM
Calvary's Cross Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lancaster Funeral & Cremation Services
804 N Bickett Blvd
Louisburg, NC 27549
919-496-3161
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lancaster Funeral & Cremation Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved