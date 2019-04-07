Home

SEYMOUR FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICE
1300 Wayne Memorial Drive
Goldsboro, NC 27534-2233
(919) 734-1761
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 7, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Seymour Funeral Home
1300 Wayne Memorial Drive
Goldsboro, NC
Service
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
2:00 PM
Evergreen Memorial Park
Wilson, NC
Ida Mae Lucas


1933 - 2019
Ida Mae Lucas Obituary
Ida Mae Bell Lucas

July 5, 1933 - April 5, 2019

Goldsboro

Ida Mae Bell Lucas, 85, passed away on Friday, April 5, 2019 at Kitty Askins Hospice Center.

Ida was born in Wilson County on July 5, 1933 to the late Carey L. and Donnie Raper Bell. She was married to the late Charles Lucas. For many years, Ida worked as a registered nurse with Cherry Hospital. Ida loved Little Rock Free Will Baptist Church and was a dedicated and faithful servant her entire life. She had a large extended circle of family and friends, and they were all very special to her. She will be missed, but greatly remembered.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, April 7, 2019 from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. at Seymour Funeral Home. A service to celebrate Ida's life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, April 8, 2019 in Evergreen Memorial Park, Wilson, NC.

Ida is survived by her sons, Charles "Chuck" Lucas, Jr. and Robert Timothy "Tim" Lucas; grandchildren, Crystal Lucas Hayes and husband Chad, and Chase Lucas and wife Mary; and great-grandchildren, Taylor Hayes, Dylan Hayes, Jaxon Lucas and Luke Lucas. She is also survived by her sister, Ann Bell; sister-in-law, Melda Langley (Jack); brother-in-law, Rudolph Lucas (Monta); and several nieces and nephews she loved very much.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Bobby Bell; sister, Doris McDermott.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be given to Kitty Askins Hospice Center, 107 Handley Park Court, Goldsboro, NC 27534 or to Little Rock F.W.B. Church, 6115 Little Rock Church Rd., Lucama, NC 27851.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.seymourfuneralhome.com
Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 7, 2019
