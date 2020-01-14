Home

POWERED BY

Services
L. Harold Poole Funeral Service and Crematory
944 Old Knight Road
Knightdale, NC 27545
(919) 266-3646
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
L. Harold Poole Funeral Service and Crematory
944 Old Knight Road
Knightdale, NC 27545
View Map
Rosary
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
8:00 PM
L. Harold Poole Funeral Service and Crematory
944 Old Knight Road
Knightdale, NC 27545
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
1:30 PM
St. Eugene's Catholic Church
608 Lions Club Rd
Wendell, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Immaculate Ponziano
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Immaculate F. "Mary" Ponziano

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Immaculate F. "Mary" Ponziano Obituary
Immaculate Ferraiuolo Ponziano

Raleigh

"Mary" Immaculate Ferraiuolo Ponziano, 83, passed away Saturday, January 11, 2020. She was born February 23, 1936 in Brooklyn, NY to the late Salvatore Ferraiuolo and Sylvia Calvanico Ferraiuolo.

Funeral Mass will be held 1:30 pm, Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at St. Eugene's Catholic Church, 608 Lions Club Rd, Wendell. Burial will follow at Gethsemane Memorial Gardens.

Visitation 6:00 to 8:00 pm Tuesday, January 14, 2020 with a Rosary service at 8:00 pm at L. Harold Poole Funeral Service & Crematory, 944 Old Knight Road, Knightdale.

Mary is survived by her husband of 62 years, Mario A. Ponziano; children: Barbara Ann Whitecross (Gene), Joseph T. Ponziano, David Ponziano (fiance', Valerie Correiro), Christopher Ponziano, Daniel Ponziano; grandchildren: Brandon Whitecross (Mary), Matthew Ponziano (fiance', Monika), Brianna Ponziano, Stephanie Whitecross, Kayla Ponziano, Ava Ponziano; great-grandchildren, Mason Ponziano, Laikyn Whitecross; sister, Rita Colaianni (Frank).

Flowers are accepted or memorial contributions may be made to , Eastern Chapter, 5171 Glenwood Avenue, Suite 101, Raleigh, NC 27612.

Condolences to the family may be sent to poolefuneral.com under Tributes.
Published in The News & Observer on Jan. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Immaculate's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of L. Harold Poole Funeral Service and Crematory
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -