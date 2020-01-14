|
Immaculate Ferraiuolo Ponziano
Raleigh
"Mary" Immaculate Ferraiuolo Ponziano, 83, passed away Saturday, January 11, 2020. She was born February 23, 1936 in Brooklyn, NY to the late Salvatore Ferraiuolo and Sylvia Calvanico Ferraiuolo.
Funeral Mass will be held 1:30 pm, Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at St. Eugene's Catholic Church, 608 Lions Club Rd, Wendell. Burial will follow at Gethsemane Memorial Gardens.
Visitation 6:00 to 8:00 pm Tuesday, January 14, 2020 with a Rosary service at 8:00 pm at L. Harold Poole Funeral Service & Crematory, 944 Old Knight Road, Knightdale.
Mary is survived by her husband of 62 years, Mario A. Ponziano; children: Barbara Ann Whitecross (Gene), Joseph T. Ponziano, David Ponziano (fiance', Valerie Correiro), Christopher Ponziano, Daniel Ponziano; grandchildren: Brandon Whitecross (Mary), Matthew Ponziano (fiance', Monika), Brianna Ponziano, Stephanie Whitecross, Kayla Ponziano, Ava Ponziano; great-grandchildren, Mason Ponziano, Laikyn Whitecross; sister, Rita Colaianni (Frank).
Flowers are accepted or memorial contributions may be made to , Eastern Chapter, 5171 Glenwood Avenue, Suite 101, Raleigh, NC 27612.
Published in The News & Observer on Jan. 14, 2020