L. Harold Poole Funeral Service and Crematory
944 Old Knight Road
Knightdale, NC 27545
(919) 266-3646
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
L. Harold Poole Funeral Service and Crematory
944 Old Knight Road
Knightdale, NC 27545
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
New Hope Baptist Church
4301 Louisburg Road
Raleigh, NC
View Map
Imogene Adcock


1930 - 2019
Imogene Adcock Obituary
Imogene "Jean" McKenzie Adcock

Raleigh

Imogene "Jean" McKenzie Adcock, 88, passed away June 29, 2019. She was born August 25, 1930 in Moore County to the late Roy B. McKenzie and Ola Badgett McKenzie. She retired from the US Department of Agriculture. As long as her health permitted, she was a devoted member of New Hope Baptist Church. She loved her Lord, her church, and her family and friends.

Funeral service 11:00 am, Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at New Hope Baptist Church, 4301 Louisburg Road, Raleigh, NC 27604. Burial will follow at Montlawn Memorial Park, 2911 S. Wilmington Street, Raleigh, NC 27603.

The family will receive relatives and friends from 6:00 to 7:30 pm, Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at L. Harold Poole Funeral Service & Crematory, 944 Old Knight Road, Knightdale, NC 27545 and other times at the home.

Surviving: son, Al V. Adcock and wife Donna of Raleigh; daughter, Jane A. Moorhead and husband Fred of Burton, TX; grandchildren: Dana Parker and husband Sam, Kristin Adcock, Mitchell V. Adcock; and Peggy Basdeo and husband Brett; great-grandchildren: Samantha Jane Parker, Carl M. Parker, and Amos W. Parker; brother, Bernie McKenzie of Raleigh; sister, Nancy Burnette of Garner; and a host of special nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Amos V. Adcock and a sister, Joyce Doiron.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to New Hope Baptist Church.

Condolences to the family may be sent to poolefuneral.com under Obituaries.
Published in The News & Observer on July 1, 2019
