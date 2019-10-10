Home

Jackson, Wyoming - Jackson
950 Alpine Ln.
Jackson, WY 83002
307-733-8267
Inge Sagan

Driggs, ID

Longtime Raleigh resident Inge Sagan died peacefully in her sleep Friday, October 4th at Grandview Assisted Living in Driggs, ID.

She was 85 years old. Inge was born in Vienna, Austria to Karl and Elsa Ulbrich and moved to Montana with her husband Dr. Hans Sagan in 1955. She was widowed in April of 2000. As a young woman Inge attended the University of Idaho where her husband was on faculty, and achieved a BS in physics. They moved to Raleigh in 1963. Inge was a 30 year docent at the North Carolina Museum of Art. She is survived by her daughter Ingrid, her two grandchildren Jesse and Jack and many longtime friends in Raleigh and Austria. There will be a memorial service in Raleigh, time date and place TBA. Condolences may be sent to the family at valleymortuaryjackson.com.
Published in The News & Observer on Oct. 10, 2019
