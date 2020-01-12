|
|
Dr. Ione Kemp Knight, PhD
December 9, 1922 - January 4, 2020
Raleigh
Born in Madison, North Carolina, on December 9th, 1922, to Ione Virginia Kemp Knight and Thomas Benton Knight, Jr., Ione died in the early morning hours of January 4th, 2020, at the age of 97. Always an avid reader, as a young child, Ione was known to borrow books during the summer months from the Madison school superintendent. She was clearly destined for a life in literature.
In 1939, at the age of 16, Ione enrolled at Meredith College, graduating in 1943 with majors in English and math. Her love of learning resulted in her earning an MA at the University of Pennsylvania in 1949 and a PhD in English at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 1954.
Her teaching career began at Shorter College in Georgia, where she was a professor and chairman of the Department of English. After a short tenure, she seized an opportunity to return to Meredith in 1956, happily remaining there for the rest of her career. She retired in 1993 after 37 years at her alma mater, a highly revered and respected figure. Even after retiring, Ione continued her involvement with Meredith by offering enrichment classes to the community. She was also a major donor, actively involved in the establishment of the prestigious Alumnae Legacy Scholarship.
Ione was the first recipient of the Mary Lynch Johnson Distinguished Chair in English. She received the Outstanding Teacher Award in 1979 and the Alumna Award in 1982. In 1984 she delivered the Faculty Distinguished Lecture. The campus grapevine indicates she also made quite an impression as the Gryphon and as a temperamental Humpty Dumpty in the quadrennial faculty productions of Alice in Wonderland.
As many from Meredith know, Chaucer, Wordsworth and Browning were her favorite authors. Her frequent recitations of lines from these writers (and many others) comprise a vivid memory for those lucky enough to have been in her classes.
In addition to her interest in literature, Ione was known in her early days for her skills on the tennis and basketball courts. During her senior year, she served as president of the Meredith Athletic Association where she was voted Most Athletic. She also served as Secretary-Treasurer of Kappa Nu Sigma, an academic honor society, and was a member of Silver Shield, an honorary leadership society. She enjoyed hiking and biking. She travelled throughout Europe with her mentor, colleague and friend Dr. Mary Lynch Johnson, usually tracing the steps of a writer she loved. In fact, a commemorative brick bearing her name, funded by former students, lies near Wordsworth's grave in the Lake District of England.
Reared as a Southern Baptist, Ione grew up attending the First Baptist Church in Madison and was a longstanding member of First Baptist Church in Raleigh. There she taught Sunday school for many years.
Ione is survived by two nephews, Thomas Knight Nelson of Kilmarnock, Virginia and Joseph Benton Nelson of Albemarle, North Carolina. They are both sons of Ione's younger sister, Carolyn (Meredith, class of '48), who passed away in May, 2006.
Ione Knight lived a long life in dedication to her church, to Meredith, to her family and to her students. Like her beloved Chaucer's Clerk, her priorities were simple:
Gladly would she learn and gladly teach
Her memorial service will be held at First Baptist Church of Raleigh, 99 Salisbury Street, on Saturday, February 22nd at 11am with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions should be made to First Baptist Church of Raleigh, 99 Salisbury Street, Raleigh, NC 27603 or Meredith College, 3800 Hillsborough Street, Raleigh, NC 27607. Condolences may be shared at CremationSocietyNC.com.
