Ira Alton
Williford, Jr.
Raleigh
Ira Alton Williford, Jr., 89, passed away in the comfort of his home on Saturday evening, May 23, 2020. Born on November 1, 1930 in Johnston County; he was preceded in death by his parents Ira Alton Williford and Mary Elizabeth Mangum Williford and brother Elvin Thomas Williford.
Ira served honorably in the US Army during the Korean War. He was retired after over forty years with Ward Transformer Company and attended Primitive Baptist Church in Willow Springs. When not with family, Ira loved to fish and hunt.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years: Elsie Moore Williford, of Raleigh; son: Mark Lee Williford, of South Carolina; sisters: Elizabeth (the late James) Grimes, of Benson and Pauline (the late Howard) Fulp, of Greensboro; brother: Hurley Williford and wife Billie, of Greensboro; and my several nieces, nephews and other family and friends.
Private Funeral Services, with Military Honors, will be held on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at 2 pm at Mitchell Funeral Home. Services will be streamed live through the Facebook page of Mitchell Funeral at Raleigh Memorial Park.
Condolences to the family at www.MitchellatRMP.com
Published in The News and Observer on May 27, 2020.