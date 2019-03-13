Ira Howard Dunn



February 27, 1958 - March 10, 2019



Selma



Ira Howard Dunn, age 61, passed away Sunday March 10, 2019, after a short battle with metastatic prostate cancer. Ira Howard was residing at Sunrise Assisted Living of North Hills in Raleigh, following his diagnosis in December. He is preceded in death by parents, Paul Edward and Ruby Dunn, and brother-in-law, Fred Lewis Tolson. Ira is survived by sister, Amy Tolson of Raleigh; brother, Omar Dunn of Clover, SC; nephew, Aaron Dunn of Charlotte. The family will receive visitors Wednesday March 13, 2019 from 6PM – 8PM at Parrish Funeral Home in Selma, NC. A chapel service will be conducted Thursday March 14, 2019 at Parrish Funeral Home, with burial to follow in Selma Memorial Gardens. Ira retired from the NC Department of Agriculture in 2017, after thirty years with the State Farmers Market in Raleigh. He was a 1976 graduate of Smithfield Selma High School, and had an associate degree from Johnston Technical College. He was a member of Live Oak Baptist Church. In addition to flowers, memorial contributions can be sent to Kids for Christ, 1555 Live Oak Church Rd, Selma, NC 27576, C/O Live Oak Baptist Church. Published in The News & Observer from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2019