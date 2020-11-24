Ira Kirk Bradsher
November 24, 1939 - November 19, 2020
Hurdle Mills, North Carolina - Ira Kirk Bradsher, age 80, departed this life Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020 in Person Co. He was a native of Person Co. and a member of Union Grove Baptist Church in Hurdle Mills.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Ira William and Mary P. Bradsher and a brother, Clark Bradsher.
He is survived by his wife, Maggi Bradsher of the home; four children: Beverly B. Thompson (Aaron) of Hillsborough, NC, Angela B. Fields-Wagstaff (William) of Roxboro, Krika Bradsher of Louisburg, NC and Ira Kirk Bradsher, Jr. (Tasha) of Timberlake, NC; six grandchildren: Kellye Thompson, Zachary Fields, I. Kennedy Bradsher, Tristan Bradsher, Isaac Kirk Bradsher and Estelle A. Bradsher; one sister, Phyllis Maxine B. Lea (Clyde) of Greensboro, NC; one sister-in-law, Hilda Bradsher of Hurdle Mills; special employees, Frank Stewart and Reggie Wade; and a host of other additional relatives and friends.
A Graveside Service will be held Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020 at 11:00am in the Union Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, 3081 Union Grove Church Rd in Hurdle Mills with the Rev. Rufus L. Johnson, Sr., Pastor, officiating and providing the eulogy. Interment will follow.
The family will receive friends at the home, 794 Lee Bradsher Rd. in Hurdle Mills.
Cunningham and Nelson Funeral Directors are in charge of the service of comfort for Ira Kirk Bradsher. Online condolences may be expressed at cunninghamnelsonfuneralhome.com
