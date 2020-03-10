Home

Bryan-Lee Funeral Home
300 E McIver St
Angier, NC 27501
(919) 639-8225

Ira Wayne Sears Jr.

Ira Wayne Sears Jr. Obituary
Ira Wayne Sears, Jr.

September 14, 1963 - March 6, 2020

Fuquay-Varina

Ira Wayne Sears, Jr., 56, passed away on Friday, March 6, 2020. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, March 11th at 2:30 PM at the Fuquay-Varina United Methodist Church, 100 Judd Parkway, Fuquay-Varina, NC 27526. A Graveside Service will follow at the Cokesbury United Methodist Church, 6678 River Rd., Fuquay-Varina, NC 27526. A Celebration of Life will be held in the Fellowship Hall immediately after the Graveside Service. Ira is survived by his wife of 33 years, Kim Sears; daughter, Lilly Sears; mother, Hope Sears; father, Wayne Sears; sister, Sonora Prince and husband, Jimmie; nephew, Pierce Prince; niece, Maddie Prince; mother and father-in-law, Gloria and Ed Briggs; a host of family and lifelong friends. He is preceded in death by his sister, Emily Mays. Ira's life joys were spending time with his daughter and wife. My Daddy was such an amazing Dad. He never failed to come to a dance competition or recital. I love my Daddy more than I could ever put into words. Even though he is not in this world with us, he will forever be in my heart and in my mind. My husband was my best friend and the love of my life. He will forever also be in my heart and my mind. Most importantly, his love for the Lord and his family showed in his life every day. Flowers are welcome as well as donations to the .
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 10, 2020
