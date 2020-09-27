1/1
Irene Lejman
1927 - 2020
Irene W. Lejman

July 12, 1927 - September 21, 2020

High Point

Precious Lord, take my hand,

Lead me on, let me stand.

I am tired, I am weak, I am worn.

Through the storm, through the night,

Lead me on to the Light

Take my hand, precious Lord, lead me home.

Her family will celebrate her life at a time to be determined. A notice regarding these arrangements will be placed in the Raleigh News & Observer.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Open Door Ministries of High Point (opendoorministrieshp.org or 400 N. Centennial St., High Point, NC 27262).

Arrangements are by Advantage Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Greensboro, NC. Online condolences may be offered at AdvantageGreensboro.com.

Published in The News and Observer on Sep. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
September 24, 2020
My deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Irene. May you be comforted by our loving God during this very sad time, John 3:16.
September 24, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
