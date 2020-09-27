Irene W. Lejman
July 12, 1927 - September 21, 2020
High Point
Precious Lord, take my hand,
Lead me on, let me stand.
I am tired, I am weak, I am worn.
Through the storm, through the night,
Lead me on to the Light
Take my hand, precious Lord, lead me home.
Her family will celebrate her life at a time to be determined. A notice regarding these arrangements will be placed in the Raleigh News & Observer.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Open Door Ministries of High Point (opendoorministrieshp.org
or 400 N. Centennial St., High Point, NC 27262).
Arrangements are by Advantage Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Greensboro, NC. Online condolences may be offered at AdvantageGreensboro.com
.