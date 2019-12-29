Home

POWERED BY

Services
L. Harold Poole Funeral Service and Crematory
944 Old Knight Road
Knightdale, NC 27545
(919) 266-3646
Resources
More Obituaries for Irene May
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irene May


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Irene May Obituary
Georgia Irene Huopana May

June 7, 1928 - December 24, 2019

Raleigh

Irene was married to Eulis May, Jr. for seventy years and they had three sons; Michael, Andy and Kenny. Eulis and sons preceded her in death as did most of her other relatives.

She is survived by daughter Julie; sister Joyce; cousins and two special cousins, Ronald and Dawn. The people who lived on the farm cared for her in her last years.

Irene and her family directed May-Mak Plant Farm for sixty years – many of the employees were her dear friends.

Memorials may be made to Duke Hospice, who was great help to her.

Condolences to the family may be sent to poolefuneral.com under Tributes.
Published in The News & Observer on Dec. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Irene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of L. Harold Poole Funeral Service and Crematory
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -