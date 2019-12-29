|
Georgia Irene Huopana May
June 7, 1928 - December 24, 2019
Raleigh
Irene was married to Eulis May, Jr. for seventy years and they had three sons; Michael, Andy and Kenny. Eulis and sons preceded her in death as did most of her other relatives.
She is survived by daughter Julie; sister Joyce; cousins and two special cousins, Ronald and Dawn. The people who lived on the farm cared for her in her last years.
Irene and her family directed May-Mak Plant Farm for sixty years – many of the employees were her dear friends.
Memorials may be made to Duke Hospice, who was great help to her.
Condolences to the family may be sent to poolefuneral.com under Tributes.
Published in The News & Observer on Dec. 29, 2019