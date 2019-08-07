Home

Mitchell Funeral Home at Raleigh Memorial Park
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
11:30 AM
Benson Memorial United Methodist Church.
1930 - 2019
Raleigh

Irene Stoll Lowe, 89, passed away on August 4, 2019 at Stewart Healthcare at Springmoor Retirement Community surrounded by her family and the loving and caring staff at Springmoor. Born on June 13, 1930 in Middletown, NY; she was the daughter of the late Roland Stoll and Cornelia Clark Stoll and wife of the late William Lowe.

Irene grew up in Sussex NJ and was a talented musician, playing in the orchestra and dance bands. She attended Cazenovia College where she met husband Bill Lowe at a dance at Colgate College where he was a student. Eventually they made their way to Rochester NY and adopted their two children, Jim and Judy. They found their way to Raleigh, NC in 1965 and remained there for the rest of their lives.

She is survived by her son: Jim Lowe and wife Connie Henson, of Australia; daughter: Judy and husband Randy Lowe, of Raleigh; grandson Steven Lowe, of Spokane; granddaughter: Katie Lowe of Asheville and great-grandson: Harrison Lowe, of Spokane.

A Memorial Service celebrating her life will be held on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 11:30 am at Benson Memorial United Methodist Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to either the Newton Neighborhood Center, www.newtopiansleepout.org/conniehenson or www.curamericas.org/donate/

A Full Obituary and Online Guestbook available at www.MitchellatRMP.com
Published in The News & Observer on Aug. 7, 2019
