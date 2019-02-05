Irene Wheless Ray



Fayetteville



Irene Wheless Ray, 99, died February 3, 2019. She was born August 7, 1919 in Franklin County, NC to William D. Wheless and Mary D. Wheless. She was predeceased by her husband, Carl N. Ray, and siblings Nan Lamm, Bayard Wheless, Betty Mackie, Charity Ness, Raeford Wheless and James D. Wheless.



She is survived by sons, Robert G. Ray and wife Sylvia of Fayetteville and C. Michael Ray and wife Josephine of Mars Hill, granddaughters Nicole Graysmith and husband Luke of Chapel Hill and Lauren Ray of Seattle, WA; 3 great grandchildren, Atticus, Rosemary and Cedar Graysmith, nieces and nephews, Dal and Rosalyn Mackie, Jimmy and Kenny Lamm, David Wheless and Kim Collins, Greg, Jeffrey and Derek Ness, Betty Whitaker Frazier, Barry Whitaker, Donnie Oakley and her brother's wife whom she thought of as a sister, Virginia Pearce Wheless.



Funeral service will be at New Hope Christian Church, 2779 NC-98, Louisburg, NC 27549, on Wednesday, February 6, 2019, 1 p.m., visitation with family to follow.



Irene attended Park View School of Nursing and was a registered nurse working at Franklin Memorial Hospital in Louisburg, NC from the time it opened. She later became a Public Health Nurse for Franklin County and served in that capacity for 27 years. She had an extraordinary memory even at age 99, particularly for events and people of Franklin County. She read a couple of books each week and her Bible each day. She was a lifelong member of New Hope Christian Church and dearly loved the members there who were exceedingly kind to her. She was a person of strong faith, a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and friend.



The family thanks the staff at Heritage Place Assisted Living, Dr. Cynthia Norris and her assistant, Cornelia, for their loving care and her many friends and family who called and visited her. Anyone wishing to make a memorial contribution is encouraged to do so to New Hope Christian Church at the above address or to a .



Arrangements by Strickland Funeral Home, Louisburg. www.stricklandfuneralhome.net Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary