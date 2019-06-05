Home

Massey Funeral Home
913 N. Arendell Ave.
Zebulon, NC 27597
(919) 269-6600
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
6:00 PM
Antioch Baptist Church
Middlesex, NC
Service
Following Services
Antioch Baptist Church
Middlesex, NC
Irene Whitley


1929 - 2019
Irene Whitley Obituary
Irene Narron Whitley

December 13th, 1929 – June 1st, 2019

Middlesex

Irene N. Whitley, 89, died Saturday. Services will be held 6 pm Thursday June 6th, at Antioch Baptist Church, Middlesex. The family will receive friends immediately following the service.

Surviving: son Bob Russell (Debbie) of Angier; brothers Zeb Narron (Shirley) of Middlesex and Harold Narron (Linda) of Zebulon; 2 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.

The family requests no flowers and contributions be made to Bob Russell, 4123 Neills Creek Rd., Angier, NC 27581.

Arrangements by Massey Funeral Home, Zebulon masseyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The News & Observer on June 5, 2019
