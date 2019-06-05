|
|
Irene Narron Whitley
December 13th, 1929 – June 1st, 2019
Middlesex
Irene N. Whitley, 89, died Saturday. Services will be held 6 pm Thursday June 6th, at Antioch Baptist Church, Middlesex. The family will receive friends immediately following the service.
Surviving: son Bob Russell (Debbie) of Angier; brothers Zeb Narron (Shirley) of Middlesex and Harold Narron (Linda) of Zebulon; 2 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.
The family requests no flowers and contributions be made to Bob Russell, 4123 Neills Creek Rd., Angier, NC 27581.
Arrangements by Massey Funeral Home, Zebulon masseyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The News & Observer on June 5, 2019