Irenea D. Vista
Nagcarlan, Philippines
Irenea Dorado Vista, age 80, passed away peacefully on September 8, 2019 due to pancreatic cancer. She was a former resident of Weirton, West Virginia, and Wake Forest, North Carolina, before returning to her native country of the Philippines. She was born June 28, 1939, in the province of Laguna to Pedro and Arceli Dorado. She married her high school sweetheart, Reynaldo Bueta Vista, in November of 1962.
Irene was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Nelia (Corales) and Matilde (Formeloza); a brother, Venerable Dorado; as well as her firstborn son Antonio Dorado Vista. She is survived by her loving husband; her brother Pedrito Dorado; four living children, spouses and 16 grandchildren Jeff and Emily Vista (Andrew, Elizabeth, Jane), Gigi and Dan Nugent (Danielle, Rey, Gabriel, Rocky, Nina, Max), Marcella and Curtis Goodnight (Lindsey, Zachary, Ashley, Cody), and Albert and Elaine Vista (Antonio, Julian, Layla); plus many cousins, nephews and nieces.
Published in The News & Observer on Sept. 9, 2019