Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Irenea Vista
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irenea Vista


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Irenea Vista Obituary
Irenea D. Vista

Nagcarlan, Philippines

Irenea Dorado Vista, age 80, passed away peacefully on September 8, 2019 due to pancreatic cancer. She was a former resident of Weirton, West Virginia, and Wake Forest, North Carolina, before returning to her native country of the Philippines. She was born June 28, 1939, in the province of Laguna to Pedro and Arceli Dorado. She married her high school sweetheart, Reynaldo Bueta Vista, in November of 1962.

Irene was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Nelia (Corales) and Matilde (Formeloza); a brother, Venerable Dorado; as well as her firstborn son Antonio Dorado Vista. She is survived by her loving husband; her brother Pedrito Dorado; four living children, spouses and 16 grandchildren Jeff and Emily Vista (Andrew, Elizabeth, Jane), Gigi and Dan Nugent (Danielle, Rey, Gabriel, Rocky, Nina, Max), Marcella and Curtis Goodnight (Lindsey, Zachary, Ashley, Cody), and Albert and Elaine Vista (Antonio, Julian, Layla); plus many cousins, nephews and nieces.
Published in The News & Observer on Sept. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Irenea's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.