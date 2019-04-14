Home

Iris Gardner Adams


Iris Gardner Adams Obituary
Iris Gardner Adams

Knightdale

Iris Gardner Adams, 76, passed away Friday, April 5, 2019. She was born February 4, 1943 in Durham County to the late William Ira Gardner and Nancy Whitley Gardner. Iris and her husband were the owners of Knightdale Tractor where she managed the office.

Surviving: husband, Billy Adams; sons: Mike Adams (Susan), Shane Adams; grandchildren: Zachary, Madison, Dylan, Jase; brothers: Frankie Gardner (Nancy), Ray Gardner (Cecilia); sisters: Faye Ellis (Perry), Kathy Ayscue (Danny); numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Iris was preceded in death by her sister, Mollie Krueger.

A private graveside service was held at New Knightdale Baptist Church Cemetery.

Condolences to the family may be sent to poolefuneral.com under Obituaries.
Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 14, 2019
