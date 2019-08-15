|
|
Iris Kennedy Powell
May 13, 1927 - August 12, 2019
Kenansville, NC
Iris Kennedy Powell passed away peacefully at home on August 12, 2019, at the age of 92. She is predeceased by her parents, Lamon and Mary Kennedy, husband, Carl Powell, brothers Woodley Kennedy and wife Faye, Warren Kennedy and son-in-law Robert Nery. Iris is survived by her daughters Karen Nery of Apex and Gina Hardy and husband Chip of Kenansville, grandchildren Carl Nery of Kenansville, Abby Stephenson and husband Mark of Clayton, and Ben Hardy and wife Kathryn of Kenansville, great grandchildren Lydia and Paisley Stephenson and Robert and Oliver Nery, sister Mary Nell Carson and husband John of California, brothers Wayne Kennedy and wife Georgia of Angier, Jack Kennedy of Virginia, Keith Kennedy and wife Adrenia of Kenansville, Rudy Kennedy and wife Shirley of Kenansville, and sister-in-law Gerlene Kennedy of Wallace. Visitation will be Friday 7:00 PM – 9:00 PM and funeral Saturday 2:00 PM at Serenity Funeral Home, Beulaville, NC. Condolences may be submitted at SerenityNC.com.
Published in The News & Observer on Aug. 15, 2019