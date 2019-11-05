|
Iris S. Brown
Fuquay-Varina
Iris S. Brown, age 97, passed away Sunday, November 3, 2019. Graveside service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens.
Iris was preceded in death by her husband, Olan Brown; son-in-law, Dick Johnson; and sister-in-law, Hilda Senter.
She is survived by her children, John Olan Brown and wife, Mary Durkin and Sarah B. Johnson; grandchildren, Richard Aiken Johnson and wife, Ginger, Jennifer J. Blalock and husband, James, and Amanda Mountford and husband, Kenne; great-granchildren, Sierra Johnson, Korri Johnson, Kenan Mountford, and Liam Mountford; brothers, Robert Senter and Wayne Senter and wife, Jewell; and nephew, Michael Senter.
Iris was a loving and kind wife, mother, sister, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was a teacher in the NC public schools and retired after 37 years. She was a longstanding member of Fuquay-Varina United Methodist Church and a charter member of Fuquay-Varina Women's Club.
Arrangements by Thomas Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at thomasfuneral.com
Published in The News & Observer on Nov. 5, 2019