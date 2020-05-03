Iris Ilene Sapir



November 23, 1946 - April 24, 2020



Raleigh



Iris Ilene Sapir left this world the same way she lived in it: peacefully, quietly, and on her own terms, surrounded by her family, on April 24, 2020 at her home in Raleigh, NC.



As a life-long teacher, Iris shaped generations of students at Hillel Preschool, St. Timothy's School, and Beth Meyer Preschool. Her love of teaching was eclipsed only by her love of chocolate.



She recently celebrated 53 years of marriage to her one-and-only sweetie-pie, Harvey, who she met when she was 17.



Iris was an integral part of her children's and granddaughters' lives, as well as being an active member of Beth Meyer Synagogue, a frequent walker along trails and greenways, and a world traveler.



She will be remembered by her family, friends, and all who knew her.



