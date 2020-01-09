Home

Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Stephen's Episcopal Church
1932 - 2020
Irma Slater Obituary
Irma Slater

December 22, 1932 - January 6, 2020

Calabash

Irma Jackson Hilley Slater, age 8, of Calabash, NC passed away on Monday, January 6, 2020 at her residence. She was born on December 22, 1932 in Iva, South Carolina, the daughter of the late Luther Allen Hilley and Harriet "Hattie" Campbell Hilley. She was the youngest of 8 children. Irma was preceded in death by her husband of 36 years, Victor Othma Bossert Slater, Jr.

Irma is survived by her four daughters and their families: Mr. Hager & Dr. Stephanie Rand of Durham, NC and their 3 sons: Alexander Slater Rand of Seattle, WA, Jackson Kenan Rand of Atlanta, GA, and Campbell Hager Rand of Durham, NC; Ms. Melanie Slater of Calabash, NC and her daughter, Olivia Anne Weldon of Mt. Holly, NC; Ms. Hilary Ward of Greensboro, NC, and her 3 children: Madison Campbell Ward, Avery Elizabeth Ward, and Slater William Ward, all of Greensboro, NC; and Dr. Valerie Reynolds of Huntersville, NC and her 2 daughters, Sierra Grace Reynolds and Ada Elizabeth Reynolds.

A funeral service will be at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, Saturday January 11, 2020 at 11 a.m. with a celebration of her life following the service.

Private on-line condolences or remembrances may be sent to: www.brunswickfuneralservice.com

Brunswick Funeral Service Shallotte Chapel

We invite you to visit our website for full obituary information at www.brunswickfuneralservice.com.
Published in The News & Observer on Jan. 9, 2020
