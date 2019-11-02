|
|
Irma Laura White
August 15,1944 - October 31, 2019
Newport
Irma Laura White, 75, of Newport, died peacefully at her home on Thursday, October 31, 2019.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Irma Laura White was born on August 15, 1944. She was the daughter of the late Allen Augustus White and Irma Wommack White, she was a native of Scotland Neck. Laura graduated from Scotland Neck High School and UNC-Greensboro. Laura lived in Atlanta, GA, Santa Monica, CA and Raleigh, NC; before settling in Carteret County. She retired from the UNC Institute of Marine Sciences.
Laura is survived by her companion, Cheryl Lane Lewis of the home; sister, Mary Eliza Davis of Raleigh; brother, Allen Augustus White Jr. and wife Glenda of Raleigh; and many loving nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Spencer Wommack White and wife Jeanie of Greensboro and Charles Ehrhart White and wife Lee of Raleigh.
Memorial donations may be made to Martha's Mission Cupboard at www.marthasmission.com.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City, NC.
Published in The News & Observer on Nov. 2, 2019