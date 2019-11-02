Home

POWERED BY

Services
Munden Funeral Home & Crematory
2112 Arendell Street
Morehead City, NC 28557
(252) 726-8066
Resources
More Obituaries for Irma White
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irma White

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Irma White Obituary
Irma Laura White

August 15,1944 - October 31, 2019

Newport

Irma Laura White, 75, of Newport, died peacefully at her home on Thursday, October 31, 2019.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Irma Laura White was born on August 15, 1944. She was the daughter of the late Allen Augustus White and Irma Wommack White, she was a native of Scotland Neck. Laura graduated from Scotland Neck High School and UNC-Greensboro. Laura lived in Atlanta, GA, Santa Monica, CA and Raleigh, NC; before settling in Carteret County. She retired from the UNC Institute of Marine Sciences.

Laura is survived by her companion, Cheryl Lane Lewis of the home; sister, Mary Eliza Davis of Raleigh; brother, Allen Augustus White Jr. and wife Glenda of Raleigh; and many loving nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Spencer Wommack White and wife Jeanie of Greensboro and Charles Ehrhart White and wife Lee of Raleigh.

Memorial donations may be made to Martha's Mission Cupboard at www.marthasmission.com.

Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City, NC.
Published in The News & Observer on Nov. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Irma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Munden Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -