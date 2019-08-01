|
|
Irving (Eric) Ennis
July 24, 1932 - July 28, 2019
Raleigh
On July 24, 87 years ago Irving Newton Ennis was born to Lonnie R. Ennis and Annie Lancaster Ennis in Elizabethtown NC. He was schooled and grew up in Goldsboro with brothers, Charles and Myron (Moon).
He attained a degree in music from ECU, and his masters in voice and opera at The Univ. of Mich.
Drafted by the Army, he landed a position in the US Army Chorus. That was the bridge between the Lost Colony and the Big Apple. In NYC he became an accidental fashion designer and took his new-found calling to the capital of NC in 1966.
His fledgling career touched brides, 11 Miss North Carolinas, 5 Miss Americas, and countless socialites across the city and state, simultaneously directing the choir at the Church of the Good Shepherd for 28 years.
After closing his shop, he became librarian for the NC Symphony. When that ended, he put his talent and creativity to work in producing beaded works of art, which he continued through the past year.
Through all of his endeavors and travels he "COLLECTED"... Art, glass, videos, china, furniture, you-name-it.
But, most of all he collected friends. He loved them…and they loved him in return.
God rest his cheerful soul!...
A celebration of Eric's life will be held At the Church of the Good Shepherd, 121 Hillsborough St. Raleigh.at 11:00 a.m. Saturday 8/3, followed by a reception in Shepherd's Hall.
For more information, go to brownwynneraleigh.com
Published in The News & Observer on Aug. 1, 2019