Irving Kenneth Pittman
November 2, 1944 - July 25, 2019
Selma
Irving Kenneth Pittman, age 74, of Selma passed away on July 25, 2019. Born November 2, 1944, in Durham County, he was the son of the late George and Sadie Pittman. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Ivey and Leon and sister, Mildred. Irving grew up in Micro, NC and graduated from Micro High School and East Carolina University. He served in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War, and was an active member of the American Legion. Mr. Pittman worked as a banker, serving the Johnston County community with tenures at PCA Farm Credit, Southern National Bank, Four Oaks Bank and Trust, BB&T and ultimately retiring in 2007 from First Federal Bank. He was an active member of Creech's Church where he served as a deacon. Irving loved spending time with his family, his three grandsons and friends. He took great joy in gardening, farming and spending time at the lake entertaining and cooking. He was truly loved by many.
The family will be receiving friends and family on Saturday evening from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Parrish Funeral Home in Selma. Funeral services will be held at 9:00 a.m. on Sunday, July 28 in the chapel of Parrish Funeral Home in Selma. Burial, with military honors, will follow in the Pittman Family Cemetery.
Irving is survived by his wife of 53 years, Dianna; two children, Laura Woodard and spouse Vince Woodard of Selma, NC and Gregory Pittman and spouse Natalie Pittman of Selma NC; three grandsons: Nathan Woodard, Hudson Pittman and Braxton Pittman; and many nieces, nephews, great-nephews, and great friends.
Flowers are welcome or memorials may be made to the Outreach Center of Creech's Primitive Baptist in care of:
Eleanor Creech, 6347 Hwy 39 N., Selma, NC 27576.
Published in The News & Observer on July 27, 2019