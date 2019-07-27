Home

POWERED BY

Services
PARRISH FUNERAL HOME
1351 S. POLLOCK STREET
Selma, NC 27576-3403
(919) 965-3031
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
PARRISH FUNERAL HOME
1351 S. POLLOCK STREET
Selma, NC 27576-3403
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
9:00 AM
PARRISH FUNERAL HOME
1351 S. POLLOCK STREET
Selma, NC 27576-3403
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Irving Pittman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irving Pittman


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Irving Pittman Obituary
Irving Kenneth Pittman

November 2, 1944 - July 25, 2019

Selma

Irving Kenneth Pittman, age 74, of Selma passed away on July 25, 2019. Born November 2, 1944, in Durham County, he was the son of the late George and Sadie Pittman. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Ivey and Leon and sister, Mildred. Irving grew up in Micro, NC and graduated from Micro High School and East Carolina University. He served in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War, and was an active member of the American Legion. Mr. Pittman worked as a banker, serving the Johnston County community with tenures at PCA Farm Credit, Southern National Bank, Four Oaks Bank and Trust, BB&T and ultimately retiring in 2007 from First Federal Bank. He was an active member of Creech's Church where he served as a deacon. Irving loved spending time with his family, his three grandsons and friends. He took great joy in gardening, farming and spending time at the lake entertaining and cooking. He was truly loved by many.

The family will be receiving friends and family on Saturday evening from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Parrish Funeral Home in Selma. Funeral services will be held at 9:00 a.m. on Sunday, July 28 in the chapel of Parrish Funeral Home in Selma. Burial, with military honors, will follow in the Pittman Family Cemetery.

Irving is survived by his wife of 53 years, Dianna; two children, Laura Woodard and spouse Vince Woodard of Selma, NC and Gregory Pittman and spouse Natalie Pittman of Selma NC; three grandsons: Nathan Woodard, Hudson Pittman and Braxton Pittman; and many nieces, nephews, great-nephews, and great friends.

Flowers are welcome or memorials may be made to the Outreach Center of Creech's Primitive Baptist in care of:

Eleanor Creech, 6347 Hwy 39 N., Selma, NC 27576.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at parrishfh.com.
Published in The News & Observer on July 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Irving's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of PARRISH FUNERAL HOME
Download Now