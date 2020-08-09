Isaac Fletcher Hollifield
January 1, 1930 - August 6, 2020
Wendell
Isaac Fletcher Hollifield, 90, Went home on Thursday. He was born in Johnston County to the late Isaac Fletcher & Annie Genova Durham Hollifield. Fletcher was warehouse manager for Anderson Box Company. He was a wonderful man with a big heart, a knack for collecting, & enjoyment of traveling. He was preceded in death by his roommate of 50 years, Hal Kerlin, siblings, Melvin Hollifield, James Hollifield, Catherine H. Alford, Nettie Williams, & Jessie Earl Hollifield.
Graveside service 2 pm, Sunday, Central Baptist Church Cemetery. Available Monday at www.facebook.com/stricklandfunerald
Arrangments are with Strickland Funeral Home & Crematory, 211 W. Third St., Wendell. www.stricklandfuneral.com