Isaac "I.M.," "Ike" Monroe Huggins, Jr.
Apex
Isaac "I.M.", "Ike" Monroe Huggins, Jr. 85, of Apex, passed away April 14, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Isaac Monroe Huggins, Sr. and Daisy Mozelle Huggins Dowd, brother Oscar Huggins and his stepson, Steven Lawson.
He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Diana C. Lawson Huggins; sisters, Myra Roberts (Bill), Margaret Thomas (Hall), Annette Drake (Ike), and Beverly Raynor (Donald); four children, Judy Hemric (Darin), Jeffrey (Marci) Huggins, Amy Fogle and Tim Huggins; one grandson, Andrew Huggins and two step-granddaughters, Haven and Kylie Hemric.
A funeral service will be held at Evangel Church, 201 Meadow Dr., Fuquay-Varina, NC 27526 on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 with visitation at 1:00 PM, service at 2:00 PM and internment afterward at Apex Cemetery, 315 W. Williams St. Apex, NC 27502. A lunch for family and friends will be provided in the church Family Life Center at 12 noon.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Evangel Church at the above address, St. Francis U.M. Church, 2965 Kildaire Farm Rd., Cary, NC 27518 or to the .
Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 16, 2019