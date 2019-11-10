|
Isabelle Bouquard
May 6, 1931 - September 27, 2019
Zebulon
Isabelle (Sette) Bouquard, formerly of Zebulon, NC died with loved ones by her side on Friday, September 27, 2019 at home in Marlborough, MA.
The daughter of Michael and Nicoletta (Marzella) Sette, Isabelle was born in Buffalo, NY on
May 6th, 1931. Many knew her as Izzy at Williamsville East High School where she was employed as an Administrative assistant by Williamsville Central School District for 20 years until her retirement in 1985.. Isabelle was married to Thomas J. Bouquard for 46 years until the time of his death in 2006.
Isabelle is survived by her daughters; Denise M. Bouquard of Tonawanda, NY and formerly of Zebulon, NC, Renee R. Olivieri (Steve) of Shrewsbury, MA, and Michelle A. Hickey of Wilson, NC; four grandchildren, Antonio (AJ) and Angela Olivieri, Megan and Kate Hickey; a brother, Guy Sette of Clarence, NY; and several nieces and nephews. Isabelle was predeceased by her husband Thomas J. Bouquard, a brother Frank Sette, and her parents.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, November 16th at 11 am in Acacia Park Cemetery and RestHaven Gardens Chapel, N. Tonawanda, NY. Memorial contributions may be made to the Susan G. Komen Foundation, New England Donation Processing Center, 76 Batterson Park Road, Farmington, CT 06032. https://komennewengland.org/make-a-donation/. For more information please go to www.mercadantefuneral.com
Published in The News & Observer on Nov. 10, 2019