1943 - 2019
Iva Newcomb Obituary
Iva Carpenter Newcomb

WAKE FOREST

Iva Pearl Carpenter Newcomb, 75, of Wake Forest, passed away September 28, 2019 at William M. Dunlap Center for Caring. She was born on December 24, 1943, in Wake County to the late Zalph Carpenter and Ethel Sherron Carpenter. Mrs. Newcomb was a longtime member of New Light Baptist Church and retired from Burlington Mills after many years of service. She always had a love for children and after retiring she went to work with La Petite Academy in Rolesville. She was an incredibly strong woman who loved her family and friends.

Friends may visit with the family from 1:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, October 1, 2019 at New Light Baptist Church, 14705 New Light Rd., Wake Forest followed by the funeral service at 3:00 p.m. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Mrs. Newcomb is survived by her children, Johnny Earl Reagan of Wake Forest, Teresa Reagan Fowler & husband Lee of Hillsborough, Brenda Newcomb of Burlington and Sandra Newcomb Mixon & husband Allen of Youngsville; grandchildren, William "Will" Fowler, Robert "Shane" Fowler and Emily Grace Reagan; sister Lillian Ray & husband Milton "Nook" of Wake Forest; many extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband Buddy Lee Newcomb, Sr. and a son, Buddy Lee Newcomb, Jr.

Flowers are welcome or memorial contributions can be made to Transitions LifeCare, 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607.

Flowers are welcome or memorial contributions can be made to Transitions LifeCare, 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607.

Published in The News & Observer on Sept. 30, 2019
