Izetta "Bo" Sears Miller
November 23, 1926 - May 22, 2020
Warrenton, Virginia
Isetta "Bo" Sears Miller, 93 of Warrenton, VA died on May 22, 2020. She was born Nov. 23, 1926 at Fuquay-Varina, NC, a daughter of the late William Dwight Sears and Ruby S. Coley. She is survived by her husband of 74 years, William R. Miller; She was the mother of Dr. Barbara S. Miller, David Dwight "Ike" Miller, and the late William R. Miller and Kathy Miller Patton. For full obituary and online condolences, visit moserfuneralhome.com.
Published in The News and Observer on May 27, 2020.