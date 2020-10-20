James Donald Averette
Fuquay-Varina
James Donald Averette, 84, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Friday, October 16, 2020. In light of the current virus pandemic, a private family graveside service will be held on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens.
Donald was born in Fuquay-Varina on April 20, 1936 in the Averette family home on Ennis Street.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years and best friend, Peggie Adams Averette. He was also preceded in death by his parents, Alonza Deams and Minnie Lee Helms Averette. In addition, he was preceded in death by his brothers and sisters (spouses): Harry (Estelle), Richard (Wanda), Deams Averette, Virginia (Hank) Gaylor, Mary Elizabeth Weaver and Grace (John) Collins.
Donald attended Fuquay High School and NC State University. He was active in numerous town and civic organizations over the years including the Chamber of Commerce, Masonic Lodge and Civil Defense. He was the owner and operator of Creative Crafts on Broad Street in Fuquay-Varina for over 50 years. He sold numerous kinds of merchandise, from fishing and hunting goods to paint and wallpaper, over the many years of operation. But the business mainstay was custom picture framing and fresh NC Christmas trees during the holiday season. Donald's business was in the same building his father, A. D. Averette, built in 1918 where he ran the successful Varina Garage and Machine Company up until his death in 1946. Donald married Peggie Sue Adams from Angier, NC in 1955. They made their home in Fuquay-Varina. He was a long time member of Fuquay-Varina Baptist Church where he served on many committees over the years. He served as a Deacon for many terms, Life Deacon and devoted member of the Page Sunday School Class.
He is survived by his son, James Donald "Donny" Averette, Jr. and wife, Connie; daughters, Renee Averette Lewis and husband, Kenny and Susan Averette Pierce and husband, Chris; grandchildren, Callie A. Barnes (Brian), Caleb Lewis, Rachael A. Mixon (Ben), Cameron Averette, Preston Pierce, Ella Pierce and Ragan Averette; great grandchildren Layla and Kyleigh Mixon. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his sister, Sonja Averette Musser (Jay) and brother in law, Pelton Weaver.
The family wishes to express their heartfelt thanks for the many expressions of love and support. The family also wishes to express their deep thanks to caregivers Mo (Moyle) Lee and Riddy (Eurydice) Daye as well as Transitions Life Care and Lilies of Hope for the wonderful hospice care Donald received. The family wishes to publicly acknowledge Donald's primary caregiver, Renee Averette Lewis. Renee has devoted this last year to her father providing unwavering love, care and support.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers or food please consider a memorial contribution to the Fuquay-Varina Baptist Church, Transitions Life Care or Lilies of Hope Home Care.
Arrangements by Thomas Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at thomasfuneral.com